Blue Owl Capital Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share (NYSE:OWL)

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Blue Owl Capital in a report released on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Blue Owl Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Blue Owl Capital’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Friday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $13.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.86.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 12.3 %

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

OWL stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -321.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -1,100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 355,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $4,522,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,617,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,421,127.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 891,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,005,410 over the last three months. 31.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blue Owl Capital

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OWL. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4,251.2% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. 27.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Further Reading

