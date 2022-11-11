Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.86.

OWL has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $13.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OWL opened at $12.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of -321.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.18. Blue Owl Capital has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $16.95.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Blue Owl Capital

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,100.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 119,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $1,445,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,396,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,261,922.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 891,000 shares of company stock worth $11,005,410. 31.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 4,251.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

