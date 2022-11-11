B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Short Interest Update

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the October 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $530.00.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

B&M European Value Retail Stock Performance

B&M European Value Retail stock opened at $16.64 on Friday. B&M European Value Retail has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $35.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.29.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

Featured Stories

