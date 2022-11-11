BMO Capital Markets Increases DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target to $88.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.62.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of DD stock opened at $69.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.35 and a 200-day moving average of $59.02. The firm has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. DuPont de Nemours has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $85.16.

Institutional Trading of DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 9.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,062,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,549,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,426,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $472,862,000 after buying an additional 1,798,499 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 178.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,935,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,994 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 25.3% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,863,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,622 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth about $50,341,000. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.