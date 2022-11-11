Bondly Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.61 Million (BONDLY)

Bondly (BONDLY) traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 10th. During the last seven days, Bondly has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bondly has a market capitalization of $6.61 million and approximately $58,402.06 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bondly coin can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bondly Coin Profile

Bondly’s genesis date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,759 coins. Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com. The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bondly Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more.”

