Brokerages Set Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Price Target at $85.00

Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

APH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $79.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.11. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphenol

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,178,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,212,637,000 after buying an additional 4,495,813 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 838.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,281,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $219,710,000 after buying an additional 2,931,531 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 256.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,222,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $143,059,000 after buying an additional 1,599,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,614,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,322,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,887 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 10.9% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,604,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $799,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.