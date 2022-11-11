Brokerages Set Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Price Target at $72.17

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on EGLE. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Monday. B. Riley decreased their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGLE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 708,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,589,000 after acquiring an additional 185,277 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 542,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,942,000 after buying an additional 11,633 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,347 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,988,000 after buying an additional 68,949 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,664,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 188,653 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,787,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGLE opened at $54.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.06. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $78.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.19%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.81%.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

