Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Major Shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp Sells 1,000,000 Shares

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,251,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Oaktree Capital Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 13th, Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $24,012,500.00.
- On Friday, October 7th, Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00.
Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $44.71 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.93 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.29.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAM. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 55.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $445,000. 59.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Brookfield Asset Management
Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
