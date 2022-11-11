Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Major Shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp Sells 1,000,000 Shares

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,251,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

On Thursday, October 13th, Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $24,012,500.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $44.71 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.93 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.39). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAM. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 55.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $445,000. 59.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.