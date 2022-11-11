Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Shares of BAMR stock traded up $2.19 on Friday, hitting $46.82. 33,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,886. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners has a 12 month low of $36.93 and a 12 month high of $64.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.79 and a 200 day moving average of $46.38.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 14.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 54.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 101,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after buying an additional 26,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.

