Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.
Shares of BAMR stock traded up $2.19 on Friday, hitting $46.82. 33,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,886. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners has a 12 month low of $36.93 and a 12 month high of $64.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.79 and a 200 day moving average of $46.38.
Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.
Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.
