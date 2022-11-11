Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Brunello Cucinelli from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Brunello Cucinelli from €34.00 ($34.00) to €37.00 ($37.00) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Brunello Cucinelli from €46.00 ($46.00) to €48.00 ($48.00) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of BCUCY stock opened at $28.68 on Friday. Brunello Cucinelli has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $36.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.75.

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, dresses, knitwear, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear, sneakers, high-boots, loafers and flat shoes, sandals, leather goods, jewelry, scarves, other accessories, mini bags and clutches, crossbody bags and backpacks, and handbags and shoppers.

