Bubblefong Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $112.02 Million (BBF)

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. One Bubblefong token can now be bought for about $3.07 or 0.00018151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bubblefong has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. Bubblefong has a total market capitalization of $112.02 million and approximately $244,282.98 worth of Bubblefong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.41 or 0.00595402 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,230.26 or 0.31012793 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Bubblefong Token Profile

Bubblefong’s launch date was January 9th, 2022. Bubblefong’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,442,374 tokens. The official message board for Bubblefong is medium.com/@bubblefong-friends. The official website for Bubblefong is bubblefong.io. Bubblefong’s official Twitter account is @bubblefonggame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bubblefong Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends is inspired by the classic arcade-puzzle games. They aim to provide a new-generation gaming experience to players by combining both modern and classic gaming genres so all types of players can enjoy Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends together.”

