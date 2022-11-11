Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) CEO Sells $207,361.00 in Stock

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $207,361.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,919,464.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Caleres Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of Caleres stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. Caleres, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $31.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.15 million, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.76.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Caleres had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $738.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caleres

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Caleres’s payout ratio is presently 5.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Caleres by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Caleres in the 1st quarter worth about $2,141,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Caleres in the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caleres by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,733,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Caleres in the 1st quarter worth about $376,000. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CAL shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Caleres in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Caleres from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Caleres in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caleres presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

Featured Stories

