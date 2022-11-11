Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, November 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regulus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Regulus Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $1.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.82 and a quick ratio of 8.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.09. Regulus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $4.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLS. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 648,121 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regulus Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.