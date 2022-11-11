Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Price Target to C$12.00

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Energy Fuels from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $9.75 to $9.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of UUUU opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.53. Energy Fuels has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $11.39.

In related news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 15,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $139,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 269,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,579.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,287,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,916,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,950,000 after buying an additional 1,297,636 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,484,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,581,000 after buying an additional 967,543 shares in the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,644,000. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth approximately $1,704,000. 35.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

