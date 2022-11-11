Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Price Target to C$15.00

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$19.00 to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$23.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.83.

Get Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) alerts:

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Trading Down 5.4 %

CVE SKE opened at C$2.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.28. Skeena Resources Limited has a one year low of C$0.38 and a one year high of C$3.12. The firm has a market cap of C$431.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63.

Insider Activity

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Company Profile

In other news, Director Walter Coles Jr. acquired 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,152.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 762,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,561,395.20.

(Get Rating)

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.