Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $28.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DKNG. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.38.

DraftKings Trading Up 17.0 %

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $13.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.60. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $41.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

DraftKings Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,751,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,842,000 after purchasing an additional 412,179 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,326,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,220 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth about $126,555,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,110,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,184,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,536,000 after buying an additional 2,774,000 shares during the period. 29.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

See Also

