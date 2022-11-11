Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $28.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DKNG. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.38.
DraftKings Trading Up 17.0 %
Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $13.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.60. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $41.90.
DraftKings Company Profile
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
