Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF)

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.25 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $4.75.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.40.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

IVREF opened at $3.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.78. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $8.32.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

