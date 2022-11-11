Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Price Target to $5.00

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MAPS. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered WM Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded WM Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.20 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on WM Technology from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research cut WM Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.59.

MAPS opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. WM Technology has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $12.05. The company has a market cap of $182.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average is $3.46.

WM Technology ( NASDAQ:MAPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $58.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.17 million. WM Technology had a net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. As a group, analysts predict that WM Technology will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Brian Camire sold 12,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $32,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 200,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,804.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other WM Technology news, CEO Christopher Beals sold 45,655 shares of WM Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $120,985.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,090.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Brian Camire sold 12,250 shares of WM Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $32,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 200,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,804.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,791 shares of company stock valued at $349,246 over the last ninety days. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 7,359,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,208 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WM Technology by 40.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,687,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,144 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of WM Technology by 40.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,951,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,262,000 after purchasing an additional 562,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in WM Technology by 298.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 842,321 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 13,253.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 951,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 944,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

