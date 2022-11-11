Cardano (ADA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $558.23 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. During the last week, Cardano has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $11.97 billion and approximately $558.23 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00002064 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,270.99 or 0.07535990 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00035263 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00081326 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00067639 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001735 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00012275 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00023399 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000282 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,138,883,455 coins and its circulating supply is 34,395,444,964 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

