Celo Dollar Price Tops $0.98 on Top Exchanges (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $48.66 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One Celo Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00005664 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.58 or 0.00575390 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,186.76 or 0.29971144 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000303 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar was first traded on June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,592,819 tokens. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Celo Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

