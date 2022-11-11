Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.14.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSR. Piper Sandler lowered Centerspace from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Colliers International Group dropped their price target on Centerspace to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Centerspace from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Centerspace in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerspace

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Centerspace by 1.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Centerspace by 5.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Centerspace by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Centerspace by 1.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in Centerspace by 5.1% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace Price Performance

Centerspace Announces Dividend

Shares of CSR opened at $65.40 on Friday. Centerspace has a 52-week low of $60.52 and a 52-week high of $112.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.30. The firm has a market cap of $985.51 million, a PE ratio of -37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -168.79%.

Centerspace Company Profile

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

