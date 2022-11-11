Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (OTC:CISO) vs. GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH) Critical Contrast

GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH – Get Rating) and Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (OTC:CISO – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GBT Technologies and Cerberus Cyber Sentinel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GBT Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Cerberus Cyber Sentinel 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 61.29%. Given Cerberus Cyber Sentinel’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cerberus Cyber Sentinel is more favorable than GBT Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

4.7% of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel shares are owned by institutional investors. 68.0% of GBT Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 65.9% of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares GBT Technologies and Cerberus Cyber Sentinel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GBT Technologies -144.68% N/A -48.16% Cerberus Cyber Sentinel -167.39% -111.21% -85.37%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GBT Technologies and Cerberus Cyber Sentinel’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GBT Technologies $180,000.00 8.55 -$33.93 million N/A N/A Cerberus Cyber Sentinel $15.14 million 28.38 -$39.15 million N/A N/A

GBT Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cerberus Cyber Sentinel.

About GBT Technologies

(Get Rating)

GBT Technologies Inc. develops Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies. The company's technologies include wireless mesh network technology platform and fixed solutions. It also develops intelligent human body vitals devices, asset-tracking IoT, and wireless mesh networks. The company also offers IT consulting services. The company was formerly known as Gopher Protocol Inc. and changed its name to GBT Technologies Inc. in August 2019. GBT Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

About Cerberus Cyber Sentinel

(Get Rating)

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation operates as a security services company in the United States. Its cybersecurity services include managed security, cybersecurity consulting, compliance auditing, vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, disaster recovery, and data backup solutions and cybersecurity training services, as well as security operations center set-up and consulting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

