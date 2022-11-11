Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($2.37) Per Share

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Cerevel Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.37) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.34). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cerevel Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.36) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cerevel Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.56) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.70) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CERE. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.22.

NASDAQ:CERE opened at $28.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.13 and a 200-day moving average of $28.22. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.63. Cerevel Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.86 and a one year high of $41.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,414,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,839,000 after acquiring an additional 252,378 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,723,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,334,000 after acquiring an additional 74,906 shares during the period. Finepoint Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $15,173,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 501,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,269,000 after buying an additional 91,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 397,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,502,000 after buying an additional 145,603 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, President Abraham Ceesay sold 9,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $312,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Abraham Ceesay sold 9,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $312,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,520 shares of company stock worth $3,154,847. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

