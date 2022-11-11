Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 6,050 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 197,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the period. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Cerity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $58,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 9,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000.

NYSEARCA IGM traded up $7.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $300.80. The company had a trading volume of 470 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,696. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.13. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $261.80 and a fifty-two week high of $453.66.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

