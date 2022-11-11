Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,699 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 44,116 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $30,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.65.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $5.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.56. 1,857,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,268,456. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.03.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

