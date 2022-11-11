ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) PT Lowered to $18.00 at B. Riley

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CHPT has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.63.

ChargePoint Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $12.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.65. ChargePoint has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChargePoint

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 61.79% and a negative net margin of 92.93%. The company had revenue of $108.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. ChargePoint’s quarterly revenue was up 93.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $166,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,780.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 31,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $519,759.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,082.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,130 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,753 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,535,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,355,000 after acquiring an additional 407,505 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,755,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,533 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,347,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,550,000 after acquiring an additional 298,070 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,035,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,461,000 after acquiring an additional 970,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,929,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,476,000 after acquiring an additional 954,453 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Stories

