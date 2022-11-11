Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. Buys 675 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the quarter. MetLife makes up approximately 1.5% of Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in MetLife by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 52,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 25,888 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its stake in MetLife by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 96,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 38,351 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in MetLife by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 876,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,031,000 after purchasing an additional 74,175 shares during the period. TCM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Trading Down 0.1 %

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MET stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,535,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.18. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $75.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 75.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $75.00 price target on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MetLife from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.