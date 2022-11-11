CIBC Boosts Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$47.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$47.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

BBD.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$25.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a buy rating and set a C$51.85 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a not updated rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$56.55.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Performance

BBD.B stock opened at C$41.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.39 billion and a PE ratio of -9.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$32.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.49. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a one year low of C$18.30 and a one year high of C$48.75.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

