Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Cidara Therapeutics Trading Up 5.1 %
Shares of CDTX opened at $0.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.43. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.62.
Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 54.21% and a negative return on equity of 480.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics
Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile
Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX)
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.