Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Cidara Therapeutics Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of CDTX opened at $0.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.43. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.62.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 54.21% and a negative return on equity of 480.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $34,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $232,000. Knott David M Jr boosted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 9.7% in the second quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 635,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 56,100 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 25.9% in the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 37,225 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. 39.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

Featured Articles

