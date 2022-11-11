Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target Raised to $385.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Cowen from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CI. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $323.17.

CI opened at $323.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $297.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $98.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.72. Cigna has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $331.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at $11,051,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,633 shares of company stock worth $3,730,098. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Cigna by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,751 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Cigna by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 10,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 316,509 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $87,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Cigna by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

