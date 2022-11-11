Citigroup Boosts YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target to $47.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $43.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on YETI. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of YETI from $73.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

YETI stock opened at $39.92 on Friday. YETI has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $107.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Capital World Investors lifted its position in YETI by 23.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,865,000 after buying an additional 1,376,536 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in YETI in the second quarter valued at about $40,350,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in YETI in the second quarter valued at about $36,772,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in YETI by 38.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,793,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,549,000 after buying an additional 780,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in YETI by 67.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,795,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,672,000 after buying an additional 721,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

