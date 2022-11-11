Citigroup Boosts YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target to $47.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $43.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.74% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on YETI. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of YETI from $73.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.
YETI stock opened at $39.92 on Friday. YETI has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $107.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.
