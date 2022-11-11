Citigroup Cuts Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Price Target to $6.00

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 88.09% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Gogoro in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.30 target price for the company.

Gogoro Price Performance

NASDAQ:GGR opened at $3.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.04. Gogoro has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $17.59.

Institutional Trading of Gogoro

Gogoro ( NASDAQ:GGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $90.72 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gogoro will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gogoro stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Gogoro Company Profile

Gogoro Inc manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicle. The company offers two-wheeled electric scooter that provides cloud connectivity and electric powertrain that utilizes swappable battery infrastructure for gathering, analyzing, and sharing riding data through a mobile application on the rider's smartphone.

Further Reading

