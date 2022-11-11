Citigroup Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Experian (LON:EXPN)

Experian (LON:EXPN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 2,827 ($32.55) price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Experian from GBX 3,250 ($37.42) to GBX 3,200 ($36.85) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 3,300 ($38.00) to GBX 3,250 ($37.42) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,085.40 ($35.53).

Shares of Experian stock opened at GBX 2,842 ($32.72) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.17, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Experian has a 1 year low of GBX 2,242 ($25.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,689 ($42.48). The stock has a market cap of £26.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,581.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,694.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,666.18.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

