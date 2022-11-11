Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Lowers Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of KLA worth $66,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 61.4% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $8.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $376.93. The stock had a trading volume of 14,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,734. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $316.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.19. The stock has a market cap of $53.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.49%.

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,117.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.16.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

