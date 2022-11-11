Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Clarivate from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Clarivate from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of CLVT opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Clarivate has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $25.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.68.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Clarivate had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $686.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clarivate will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder acquired 208,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,418,746.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,746.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Clarivate in the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Clarivate in the 1st quarter worth $27,129,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Clarivate in the 1st quarter worth $2,279,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Clarivate in the 1st quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Tran Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Clarivate by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,591,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,429,000 after purchasing an additional 692,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

