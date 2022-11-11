Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.75-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60 billion-$2.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.71 billion. Clarivate also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.75-0.85 EPS.

Clarivate Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CLVT traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,369,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,056,527. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.63.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $686.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.51 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 172.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that Clarivate will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Clarivate from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Clarivate from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.25.

In other news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder acquired 208,333 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,418,746.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 208,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,746.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Clarivate by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

