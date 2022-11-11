Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Kahn Brothers Group Inc.

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,074 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 18.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,263,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,109,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,024 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 535.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $222,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,698,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,429 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Comcast by 311.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,507,020 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $137,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,609 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.73. 859,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,717,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.44. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $54.19. The company has a market cap of $145.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. TD Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.46.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.