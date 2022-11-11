Comparing Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) and Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM)

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) and Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Chimera Investment and Sun Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimera Investment -73.42% 13.06% 2.84% Sun Communities 8.81% 3.34% 1.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Chimera Investment and Sun Communities, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimera Investment 1 0 1 0 2.00 Sun Communities 0 1 8 0 2.89

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Chimera Investment currently has a consensus price target of $7.83, indicating a potential upside of 15.37%. Sun Communities has a consensus price target of $174.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.79%. Given Sun Communities’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sun Communities is more favorable than Chimera Investment.

51.1% of Chimera Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of Sun Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Chimera Investment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Sun Communities shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chimera Investment and Sun Communities’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimera Investment $937.55 million 1.68 $670.11 million ($2.83) -2.40 Sun Communities $2.27 billion 7.88 $392.25 million $2.05 70.47

Chimera Investment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sun Communities. Chimera Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sun Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Chimera Investment has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sun Communities has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Chimera Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.5%. Sun Communities pays an annual dividend of $3.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Chimera Investment pays out -32.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sun Communities pays out 171.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sun Communities has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Chimera Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Sun Communities beats Chimera Investment on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities. It has elected to be taxed as a REIT. In addition, the company invests in investment, non-investment grade, and non-rated classes. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

