Compass Diversified to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.89 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:CODI)

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Compass Diversified in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 8th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.89 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Compass Diversified’s current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Compass Diversified’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CODI. TheStreet cut Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Compass Diversified in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Compass Diversified Stock Up 3.1 %

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE CODI opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1,000.00 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.57. Compass Diversified has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $33.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $118,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 191,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,476,527.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Diversified

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODI. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter worth $18,605,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,925,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,844,000 after acquiring an additional 742,250 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,130,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,870,000 after acquiring an additional 450,006 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Compass Diversified by 3,095.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 461,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,891,000 after purchasing an additional 447,275 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Compass Diversified by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,299,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,891,000 after purchasing an additional 338,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.