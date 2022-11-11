Compound Dai Trading Up 0.1% This Week (CDAI)

Compound Dai (CDAI) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. During the last week, Compound Dai has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Compound Dai token can now be purchased for $0.0221 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound Dai has a market capitalization of $557.27 million and $4.77 million worth of Compound Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Compound Dai alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.58 or 0.00575390 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,186.76 or 0.29971144 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Compound Dai Token Profile

Compound Dai launched on November 19th, 2019. Compound Dai’s total supply is 2,025,596,474 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,204,924,416 tokens. Compound Dai’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound Dai is compound.finance. The Reddit community for Compound Dai is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Compound Dai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty. Each money market is unique to an Ethereum asset (such as Ether, an ERC-20 stablecoin such as Dai, or an ERC-20 utility token such as Augur), and contains a transparent and publicly-inspectable ledger, with a record of all transactions and historical interest rates.cDAI is the Compound's wrapped version of Multicollateral DAI and it's available on the Compound platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.