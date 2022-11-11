Compound USD Coin Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week (CUSDC)

Compound USD Coin (CUSDC) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 11th. Compound USD Coin has a market capitalization of $918.59 million and approximately $6.88 million worth of Compound USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound USD Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0221 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Compound USD Coin has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound USD Coin Token Profile

Compound USD Coin was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Compound USD Coin’s total supply is 9,803,299,805 tokens. Compound USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound USD Coin’s official website is compound.finance. The Reddit community for Compound USD Coin is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Compound USD Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty. Each money market is unique to an Ethereum asset (such as Ether, an ERC-20 stablecoin such as Dai, or an ERC-20 utility token such as Augur), and contains a transparent and publicly-inspectable ledger, with a record of all transactions and historical interest rates.cUSDC is the Compound's wrapped version of USDC and it's available on the Compound platform.”

