CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Given a €44.00 Price Target at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas set a €44.00 ($44.00) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

COP has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($68.00) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 5th. Baader Bank set a €81.00 ($81.00) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Warburg Research set a €67.50 ($67.50) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($65.00) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of ETR COP opened at €37.78 ($37.78) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 26.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €36.43 and a 200 day moving average of €41.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.65, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.87. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €30.56 ($30.56) and a one year high of €77.65 ($77.65).

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

