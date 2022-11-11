Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.52-$0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $320.00 million-$330.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $333.06 million.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Computer Task Group in a research note on Friday. They set a buy rating for the company.

CTG stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.62. The company had a trading volume of 54,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,221. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.08. Computer Task Group has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $10.38. The stock has a market cap of $119.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after buying an additional 181,316 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,427,000 after buying an additional 9,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

