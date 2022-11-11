Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.65

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.65 and traded as low as $1.50. Conifer shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 2,255 shares traded.
Conifer Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.
Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.54). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 40.19% and a negative net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $24.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Conifer Holdings, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.
About Conifer
Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.
