Contrasting VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) & BG Medicine (OTCMKTS:BGMD)

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) and BG Medicine (OTCMKTS:BGMD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

VolitionRx has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BG Medicine has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VolitionRx and BG Medicine’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VolitionRx $90,000.00 1,037.77 -$26.82 million ($0.56) -2.91 BG Medicine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

BG Medicine has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VolitionRx.

This table compares VolitionRx and BG Medicine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VolitionRx -15,698.45% -226.46% -107.31% BG Medicine N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.4% of VolitionRx shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of VolitionRx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of BG Medicine shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for VolitionRx and BG Medicine, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VolitionRx 0 0 1 0 3.00 BG Medicine 0 0 0 0 N/A

VolitionRx presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 206.75%. Given VolitionRx’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe VolitionRx is more favorable than BG Medicine.

Summary

VolitionRx beats BG Medicine on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VolitionRx

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q that detect cancer; Nu.Q Nets, monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Vet cancer screening test for veterinary applications; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes. The company operates Nucleosomics a technology platform for blood test. VolitionRx Limited is based in Austin, Texas.

About BG Medicine

BG Medicine, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic products used to guide the patients suffering from heart failure and related disorders in the United States. The company offers BGM Galectin-3 Test, an in vitro diagnostic device that measures galectin-3 in serum or plasma by enzyme linked immunosorbent assay on a microtiter plate platform; and CardioSCORE Test, a multi-analyte biomarker-based blood test used for the assessment of near-term risk of atherothrombotic cardiovascular events, such as heart attack and ischemic stroke. It has license, development, and commercialization agreements with Abbott Laboratories, bioMérieux SA, Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Inc., and Alere Inc. for the automated instrument versions of galectin-3 test; and a strategic collaboration with Abbott Laboratories to develop and commercialize galectin-3 assay kits, and related control kits and calibrators. The company was formerly known as Beyond Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to BG Medicine, Inc. in October 2004. BG Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

