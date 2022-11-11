ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Price Target Raised to GBX 295

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 290 ($3.34) to GBX 295 ($3.40) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

CNVVY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 225 ($2.59) to GBX 230 ($2.65) in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered ConvaTec Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConvaTec Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.00.

ConvaTec Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CNVVY remained flat at $9.67 during mid-day trading on Friday. ConvaTec Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.44.

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

