Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,252 shares during the period. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 2,281.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 969,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,679,000 after acquiring an additional 928,326 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 15,354,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,345,000 after acquiring an additional 800,082 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 116.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 387,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,273,000 after acquiring an additional 208,525 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 91.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 421,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,532,000 after acquiring an additional 201,275 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 660,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,331,000 after purchasing an additional 184,230 shares during the period.

Shares of HTRB stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,443. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $40.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.73 and its 200 day moving average is $34.07.

