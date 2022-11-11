Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.5% of Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 215,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,785,000 after purchasing an additional 14,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $12,337,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $399.76. 221,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,471,901. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $379.98 and its 200-day moving average is $394.61. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.