Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 32.6% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $69,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.03. 77,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,046,532. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.24. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $130.96.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.