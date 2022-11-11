Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Sells 1,997 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $812,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 664,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,420,000 after purchasing an additional 149,414 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $1,139,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 141.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 44,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 25,892 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS JPST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,007,969 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.12.

